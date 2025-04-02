The U.S. automotive market showed noteworthy growth in first-quarter sales because customers expected higher import vehicle prices from pending President Trump tariffs. Customers hurried to acquire both pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles because they expected rising costs before the tariffs took effect.

General Motors reported a significant sales boost of 17% while its Korean-manufactured Chevrolet Trax along with other cost-efficient SUVs such as the Trax drove this markup. The upcoming 25% tariff deadline for April 3rd seems to have quickened the speed at which customers bought their vehicles.

Edmunds head of insights Jessica Caldwell observed that some sales might happen earlier due to automotive tariff deadlines approaching April 2.

The proposed tariffs will drive up the total cost of imported vehicles by thousands of dollars thus potentially decreasing the availability of affordable models such as Ford's Maverick compact pickup. New vehicles would become less affordable because the average price approaches USD 50,000.

Auction site owner Doug Demuro declared that sudden price increases of cars would inevitably reduce their sales levels because of absolute necessity.

GM experienced substantial growth while Ford recorded a 1.3% sales drop because they discontinued some models while fleet sales occurred at unfavorable times. Third-tier automobile manufacturers Hyundai together with Mazda and Honda elevated their quarterly sales numbers. Hyundai North America boss Randy Parker linked the substantial sales boom observed during the last quarter weekend to consumers buying cars to avoid new import taxes.

Wards Intelligence reported electric vehicles experienced a 19.2% sales growth as Tesla's delivery forecast declined because of reduced customer demand and negative public reaction towards Elon Musk's political activism.

The data obtained from Wards Intelligence indicates U.S. new vehicle sales climbed to 3.91 million units between January and March 2019 with a yearly growth rate of 4.8%.

However, the future outlook remains uncertain. Market research firm Cox Automotive predicts that potential inflation caused by the new tariffs could negatively impact vehicle sales in 2025. The immediate surge in sales reflects consumer concern about potential price hikes, but the long-term impact of the tariffs on the U.S. auto market remains to be seen.