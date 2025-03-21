President Trump's executive order for removing barriers to energy development in Alaska led Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to make public plans for extensive oil and gas drilling expansions across Alaska.

The Trump administration aims to establish drilling rights throughout 82 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska and permit oil and gas exploration across the 1.56 million-acre Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). The removal of restrictions from Trans-Alaska Pipeline Corridor and Dalton Highway land permits construction of the Ambler Road and Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas Pipeline projects.

According to Secretary Burgum "It’s time for the U.S. to embrace Alaska’s extensive untapped resources as they create national wealth growth that benefits both America and its Alaska natives."

The decision to explore ANWR has generated persistent controversy as Alaska legislators together with tribal corporate partners push for development while environmental organizations backed by Democratic administrations fight for ecological protection. The current lease auction organized by the Biden administration failed to attract any offers from energy corporations.

The Biden administration denied permission for the Ambler Road Project which would construct a 211-mile road linking to a mining district that contained rare earth minerals. Governor Mike Dunleavy from Alaska's Republican Party together with the state's congressional representatives continue their steadfast support for these policy changes.

Certain indigenous groups from Alaska endorse both ANWR and National Petroleum Reserve development and have approved of the federal administration's policy changes. Kaktovik Iñupiat Corporation President Charles Lampe expressed his organization's praise of DOI's recent policy decision under Secretary Burgum's leadership.

The oil industry views this situation with caution because they see high risks coupled with the potential that a new administration could change existing policies. Environmental organizations oppose the action due to concerns about its threat to the sensitive Arctic environment and native animals such as caribou, polar bears and migratory birds.

"Expanding oil drilling across public lands in the Arctic is risky, harmful to the health and well-being of people who reside nearby, devastating to wildlife and bad for the climate,” said Carole Holley, Managing Attorney in Earthjustice’s Alaska Regional Office.

The decision sets the stage for a renewed debate over balancing energy development with environmental protection in Alaska.