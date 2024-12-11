Beijing, China

In China, Tesla has had a solid launch to December, announcing that it sold 21,900 electric vehicles in the first week of the month, its best weekly sales for the fourth quarter of 2024. The figures, tweeted by Tesla China on Wednesday, underline the automaker's drive to keep up its momentum in the world's largest EV market.

Tesla's stellar performance in November, when it logged its best month of the year in China with sales of more than 73,000 vehicles, came after the California automaker halted all production at one of its Chinese plants over a battery outcry by the Bergischen Provincial Council in June. In particular, the Model Y has been a big hit with Chinese buyers, with the electric vehicle eclipsing Tesla’s own Roadster as the market’s top passenger car sold 556,000 units last year.

Tesla's success in December comes as the company is cranking up year end incentives in an already fierce price war between it and the likes of Chinese EV giant BYD. In recent weeks, Tesla offered a limited time 10,000 yuan (USD 1,375.89) discount on outstanding loans for who can buy its Model Y — a smart ploy to lure in buyers, and counteract mounting competition.

Tesla is reliant on China as an important market, feeding into the company’s global sales and revenue. But local automakers like BYD have started adopting aggressive cost cutting practices that have started to pressure the company to match escalating margins. In particular, BYD has made itself a formidable rival with a wide range of affordable and technologically advanced electric vehicles.

Whilst Tesla faces growing competition, Tesla’s capability to sell record amount of vehicles in a week shows not only how Tesla’s brand is getting traction, but how the intake of the vehicles is increasing in China. Analysts predict that the company's ongoing promotions, as well as its well cemented position in the market as a performance and innovator, will allow it to weather the fall and remain where it is within the market at the end of the year.

With the flow of EVs happening the way it’s doing, Tesla’s performance in China will be a definite barometer of its global performance. The company’s strategic initiatives, coupled with strong product demand, suggest it is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of an increasingly competitive industry.