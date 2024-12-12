New York, U.S.

Tesla's stock blew past its earlier high of USD 414.50, set back in more than three years, to reach a record high of USD 415. The milestone came as the EV maker enjoyed its post-election rally on investor optimism about the company's growth prospects under a new U.S. administration.

The rally comes after Tesla's share price has risen by almost 65 percent since the US presidential elections on Nov. 5 as markets await benefits from CEO Elon Musk's close relationship with president-elect Donald Trump. According to investors, Tesla likewise stands a chance to benefit from green energy and EV development friendly policies which would strengthen its market position.

Also among the drivers of the stock's ascent was Tesla's performance in China. Tesla China said Tuesday it sold 21,900 electric vehicles in the first week of December, its best weekly sales during the fourth quarter in the world's second largest automotive market. Tesla’s presence in China, a vital market for the company’s global expansion, is already growing apace, the strong sales show.

Tesla shares rose 3.1%, trading at USD 413.26 by the close of Wednesday's trading, just shy of the intraday record.

The achievement illustrates Tesla’s strength to survive a competitive commercial market context and regulatory landcape, and its ability to inspire investor’s trust. But also puts the EV giant in good stead for perhaps gains to come as governments everywhere push to roll out electric vehicles to combat climate change.

That's a land mark for Tesla's record share price but there is a warning from analysts: Keeping such valuations is a tall order and will take continued innovation and delivery on growth targets. Hits by traditional automakers and rising EV startups, as well as problems of scaling production and keeping pace with demand in critical markets, threaten to overshadow gains for the company.

Tesla's rise reflects broader market trends favoring clean energy and technology-focused companies, making it a standout performer amid a shifting automotive landscape. With its latest achievement, Tesla solidifies its status as a leader in the EV revolution, drawing attention from investors and competitors alike.