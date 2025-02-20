Labor Department officials validated Tesla received regulatory violations stemming from workplace safety protocols after a fatal electrocution accident at the Austin Texas manufacturing plant during the summer months.

The department stated that the investigation is complete yet refused to reveal any details about the violations or penalties given to Tesla. The occupational safety organisation called Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) completed its investigation which ran from late January.

This workplace incident gained considerable publicity because of the growing safety issues at Tesla factories and all business facilities controlled by Elon Musk. This scrutiny emerged because Musk actively influences federal policy by maintaining close bonds with former President Donald Trump. As Trump's major campaign backer Musk continues to lead the development of the Department of Government Efficiency dedicated to cutting down government oversight and expenses.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration started investigating Tesla's Austin facility following the electrical death of contracted worker Victor Gomez Sr. on August 1. The Gomez family sued Tesla based on evidence that he died because power unexpectedly activated as he checked an electrical panel. The lawsuit states that the panel should have operated in an off position but actually had power active.

The company Tesla along with CEO Elon Musk did not provide any comments regarding the matter. The court database remains empty regarding any Tesla documents filed against the wrongful death lawsuit.

During Wednesday U.S. Representative Greg Casar of Texas Democrat Party district covering Tesla’s Austin facility demanded the Labor Department to disclose OSHA's final conclusions. The letter to the department by Casar stressed that withholding the report might trigger suspicions about special treatment for Musk.

Americans need to understand whether Tesla together with its contractors endangered the life of an individual and whether Tesla will respect workplace safety protocols in future operations according to representative Greg Casar.

Tesla’s Texas factory, spanning 10 million square feet, serves as a key production site for the Model Y and Cybertruck. OSHA records show Tesla was previously cited and fined USD 7,000 in 2023 for two safety violations related to chemical hazards at the plant. The company also faced separate complaints in 2022 over alleged safety and wage violations by subcontractors during the plant’s construction.