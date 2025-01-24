Rivian's electric vehicle division announced on Thursday that CEO RJ Scaringe will introduce hands-free driver assistance in 2025 with 'eyes-off' functionality launching in 2026. The systems will improve both convenience and safety features by providing drivers increased autonomy on their path.

Advanced driver assistance systems that allow hands-off and eyes-off operation deliver "enormous advantages to users by restoring their free time" according to Scaringe. The new features would enable motorists to read and send emails during their drives which represents an advantage in the evolving autonomous vehicle marketplace.

Each Rivian-produced vehicle presently operates using the "Rivian Autonomy Platform" which delivers driver-assistance tools while maintaining the need for driver awareness. The move toward automatic driver operations represents an important development for the company's future direction.

Autonomous technologies continue to face growing regulatory pressure while the automotive industry receives this latest automotive news. Following accidents linked to Tesla's remote operation functions the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started a probe of 2.6 million Tesla vehicles. Rivian supports its own distinct method of automation by maintaining a safe and methodical approach to autonomous driving.

Trump’s Impact on EV Industry

The company's operations at Rivian face scrutiny from political aspects according to Scaringe alongside Executive Orders from President Donald Trump for the Electric Vehicle sector. Scaringe states that regulatory uncertainties will not affect Rivian's ongoing pact with the U.S. Department of Energy to secure the USD 6.6 billion loan for building its Georgia facility.

The EV sector expresses concerning outcomes because President Trump expired executive orders supporting 2030 sales targets for EV vehicles while presenting ideas to terminate EV tax relief initiatives. Thousands of EVs are at risk of export cancellation due to President Donald Trump's potential 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian supplies.

Scaringe acknowledged the challenges, particularly for automakers reliant on Mexico's well-established manufacturing ecosystem. "Trump's trade policies could be really damaging," he noted, highlighting the need for companies like Rivian to closely monitor these developments.