Paris, France

The sudden resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will not affect Opel’s push toward electrification, its CEO Florian Huettl told Reuters on Thursday. The automaker's leadership turmoil is being played out, but the German brand is reaffirming its role as Stellantis’ EV pioneer.

Stellantis’ Leadership Crisis

Tavares was suddenly forced to step down this week as Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest carmaker, tossed Tavares into uncertainty after he handed in his resignation over what he saw as disagreements with the company’s turnaround plan. The announcement of his departure comes after a warning of colossal losses, as automakers wrestle to turn a profit amid overcapacity in its U.S. market, sluggish global car demand and rising competition from Chinese automakers.

Stellantis has stepped in, with interim management led by a streamlined executive committee chaired by John Elkann, until a new CEO is appointed.

Opel’s EV Commitment

Opel seems driven nonetheless by its ambitious plans for electrification, despite the upheaval. Huettl commented: 'Opel knows exactly what it has to do to electrify and it will not deviate from those basic decisions.' Opel now enters a critical phase, as the company transitions to EVs in 2025, with 2025 the next major milestone, and he underscored the importance of agility and market responsiveness.

Currently, Opel still has a combination of combustion and electrified models on offer, before transitioning to a fully electric lineup in its next product cycle. The brand's new Grandland SUV, the first Stellantis electric model with a battery produced at the Automotive Cells Company (ACC) gigafactory in France, speaks to its commitment. The new model is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024.

Outlook

Opel's steady hand shows in what is an important moment in the circus that is Stellantis as it struggles to get some leadership stability. For Stellantis, the brand’s status as an EV pioneer within the group is crucial given the severe shift in the auto industry toward electrification.

While the broader challenges facing Stellantis loom large, Opel’s dedication to its electric roadmap serves as a stabilising force amid the ongoing turbulence.