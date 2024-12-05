U.S.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Honda has announced a recall involving approximately 205,760 SUVs in the United States due to concerns of potential fuel leak. Specifically, Honda Passport and Pilot models manufactured between 2023 and 2025 are part of the recall. The reason for this is that the fuel filler neck tube and pipe can separate leaving a fuel leak possible.

The problem, NHTSA said in its statement, poses safety risks, including the chance of fire if the leaked fuel comes in contact with an ignition source. The fuel filler neck tube and pipe will be inspected by Honda dealerships, and if needed, repaired or replaced. According to the automaker, these services would be offered free of charge to customers.

For impacted owners, it is encouraged to contact Honda or their local dealer for an inspection or to learn more about the recall process. Soon, notifications to affected vehicle owners will be issued.

Up to this point, Honda has not commented regarding the recall. But the company is tackling the issue proactively to protect its customers. The NHTSA stressed the necessity to rectify this defect quickly and is following up with the recall closely to guarantee compliance and client safety.

To determine whether your SUV is part of the recall, simply visit the NHTSA website or use Honda’s recall lookup tool with your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

The crisis also calls to attention how automakers spend countless hours addressing safety and reliability of their vehicles in hopes of meeting increasingly stringent regulatory standards. It advises owners to act fast and mitigate potential risks of the defect.