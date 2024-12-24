Beijing, China

Former head of Tesla’s China factory Song Gang joins Chinese renewable energy firm Envision Energy. Tuesday, Envision confirmed Song's appointment, saying Song had assumed the role of Senior Vice President for Integrated Supply Chain and head of the Delivery Division.

The move came in the wake of a Reuters report last week, which predicted Song would join the company. Envision Energy, a part of Envision Group, is a global integrated smart energy management and green technology solutions provider, engaged in the design, manufacture and delivery of wind turbines and battery storage systems, as well as energy platform and AI solutions.

A Strategic Move

Envision’s appointment of Song Gang reflects the growing need for the company to beef up its operational capacity and delivery efficiency as it increases its offerings of clean energy solutions. Song had been playing a crucial role in the operation of Tesla in China, and he helps Enview with his experience managing high-scale manufacturing, and supply chain systems.

Song oversaw Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, which largely built it into a cornerstone of global production for Tesla, helping to increase its output and profitability. Envision believes Song’s leadership experience will enable optimisation of its delivery processes and integration of the supply chain.

Envision's Growth Trajectory

Now part of a major international expansion, Envision, tied in with China’s and the rest of the world’s move to net zero carbon, has been steadily adding to its reach in the global renewable energy sphere. Along with the gigafactories for advanced batteries, the company has been involved in projects to publish wind turbines and has integrated AI powered solutions in renewable energy management.

With this strategic hire, Envision is making its intentions clear to further consolidate its position as a forerunner in renewable energy technology by bringing on experts in the EV and battery space from the world class level.

Industry Impact

The move follows a shift of talent from high profile companies like Tesla as renewable energy companies fight to recruit from highly sought-after companies in the clean tech sector. Song’s transition underscores the growing interplay between EV manufacturers and renewable energy firms as both sectors drive the global shift towards sustainability.