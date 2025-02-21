European electric transport organisations have asked the EU to maintain ambitious CO2 emission goals for 2025 with their related penalty system. Published through a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen E-Mobility Europe alongside ChargeUp Europe demanded the preservation of environmental guidelines to maintain the European EV market evolution process.

Advertisment

A Reuters-reviewed letter insisted that the automotive industry should not be allowed to implement delayed CO2 restriction targets or use multi-year average computation of penalties. The letter advocated that EU organisations dedicate all fines they received towards supporting the quick advancement of EV technology through government aid and network expansion efforts.

The growing competition from Chinese EV manufacturers along with U.S. tariffs has forced European automakers to warn about facing €15 billion (USD 15.7 billion) in fines due to non-compliance of 2025 emissions targets. Industry leaders indicate that poor consumer interest in EVs because customers worry about charging infrastructure makes maintaining compliance difficult.

Electric transport supporters do not agree with this assertion. Electra CEO Aurelien de Meaux called this argument misleading as the present European charging network has capacity to serve up to seven times more vehicles beyond its current density. He stated that infrastructure development throughout the sector receives substantial funding for additional expansion.

Advertisment

Defense policy revisions would create an absolute disaster according to de Meaux who emphasised that regulatory weakening might damage EU electric vehicle market competition with China while discouraging investments in battery supply and charging network development.

The letter demonstrated that the 2025 CO2 targets remain achievable because of 11 new EV models priced below €25,000 and a 40% annual sales growth observed during January 2025. It also challenged automakers’ fine projections, suggesting penalties would likely be closer to €4-6 billion, and could be reduced further through trading emission credits with other companies.

The groups also called for stronger policies to encourage corporate fleet electrification, noting that fleets account for approximately 60% of new car sales in the EU.