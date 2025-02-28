The aviation sector involves numerous unexplained air accidents that result in fatal crashes where official final reports do not exist or face extensive delays. The industry experts express alarm because insufficient transparency prevents crucial safety improvements.

The families wait patiently for a definite explanation because next month will mark three years since an aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines caused 132 deaths. Numerous global aviation accidents face unresolved status because international regulations require incident final reports within twelve months.

IATA reports a failure to issue final reports for 52% of the 268 aircraft accidents involving fatalities or major damage from 2018 through 2023. According to IATA's safety head Mark Searle the prolonged reporting period constitutes a "really big concern" because learned lessons from accident reports serve to prevent future events.

The aviation industry achieved substantial safety improvements because it started exchanging information openly while performing accident investigations that identify causes to stop future accidents. This progress gets hindered due to late report releases.

Various factors extending the wait period stem from political control influencing reporting while courts oppose requests and insufficient resources exist. The delay in report release stems from government sources who maintain confidentiality about sensitive material or resulted from investigative limitations within specific countries.

Social media platforms have accelerated the spread of incorrect information since accidents occur. The value of verified information and official documentation becomes evident because of its crucial position in the process.

Analysts and media outlets continue to speculate about the China Eastern crash while the airline releases limited preliminary reports that occasionally receive anniversary updates. The investigations produce entries which show less details when compared to standard major accident inquiries.

The Chinese aviation regulatory agency CAAC issued criticism of public speculation because it produced false information that misled society. The China Aviation Administration of China is currently examining new measures for civil aviation law to combat aircraft safety rumor dissemination.

While ICAO acknowledges challenges in releasing reports involving "security sensitivities or political considerations," they have recently amended guidelines to allow for earlier information releases to combat speculation. The lack of timely and comprehensive reports is hindering the industry's ability to learn from past mistakes and improve overall air safety.