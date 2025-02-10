A multisector business group consisting of automotive manufacturers and EV charging providers demands immediate USDOT action to restore the USD 5 billion EV infrastructure program that Trump administration officials suspended recently.

Advertisment

The Electric Drive Transportation Association comprising General Motors, Toyota, BorgWarner, EVGo, Stellantis and Walmart with other members asked the administration to reactivate the EV infrastructure support program to minimise uncertainty surrounding state and business investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Also Read | Pakistan slashes tariff for EV charging stations by 45%

During his inaugural day as president Donald Trump ordered a stop to federal funding distribution that would build EV charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund. The former President Joseph Biden's 2021 executive order wishing to achieve 50% electric vehicle market dominance in the United States by 2030 received Trump's cancellation. As part of his vision Trump sought to eliminate the 2035 zero-emission vehicle rules waiver and he indicated willingness to erase the USD 7,500 consumer EV tax credit.

Advertisment

The non-binding EV sales goal established by Biden gained backing from industry representatives throughout America and overseas. Trump has suggested implementing additional EV incentive reductions when he completes broader tax-reform efforts.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued an order last week to revoke fuel economy standards from the Biden administration which would have minimised fuel usage while decreasing highway emissions. June brought news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration planned to raise the Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements from 39.1 mpg to 50.4 mpg for light-duty vehicles before 2031.

The automotive sector together with its industry partners carefully track changing policies because they understand investments in EV infrastructure remain crucial to achieve sustainable transport and fulfill local and national energy objectives.