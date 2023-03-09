WATCH | Car crashes during podcast session in Huston, Texas

Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were recording their photography podcast 'November Romeo' at a coffee shop. Suddenly, a car broke through the glass panel behind them and 'almost' thrashed them. Fortunately, the freak car crash was only a near-death experience for Reyes and Reeves. They did not face any severe injuries. However, the podcast camera recorded the entire episode.

After the crash, Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves stood up from their tables in shock. In the video, their faces looked numb from the surprise of the car crash. Later, Alexsey Reyes shared a video showing the car crash on November Romeo's YouTube channel. The video immediately went viral across social media platforms.

The car crash occurred at Tout Suite, a coffee shop near Commerce and Charles Street in East Downtown, Huston. The driver was a 38-year-old woman, and the car was a black Chevy Tahoe. Furthermore, the cops charged her for running a red light and causing the car crash. According to the reports, the woman clashed with a Ford Escape and lost control of the car. Then, she crashed the vehicle in a copy shop.

You can watch the video titled 'Car smashes through cafe during podcast session' on November Romeo's YouTube channel. The link is here.

After the car crash, Alexes Reyes spoke to the media. He expressed his gratefulness for surviving the crash and escaping severe injuries. He said, "I went into shock! Also, it pinned me up against the table, so I couldn't move until it started backing out. You can even see me trying to get my jersey out during the video. Once I realised what was happening, I ensured my friend was alive and pulled out my phone to document the situation! As a full-time content creator, I document my life and creative process on TikTok and Instagram, so it was an instinct."

(With inputs from agencies)