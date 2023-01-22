76-year-old woman shoots terminally ill husband in US

A 76-year-old lady reportedly shot and murdered her terminally sick husband at a hospital Daytona Beach, Florida, after the couple formed a pact many weeks earlier, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to AdventHealth Daytona Beach on Saturday for a report of a person shot, according to local news outlets.

Ellen Gilland was besieged in her husband Jerry Gilland's 11th-floor apartment when police arrived. Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young claimed that officers used a distraction device to convince the lady to lay down her pistol long enough for them to strike her with a less dangerous weapon. She was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

According to the woman, they had a chat approximately three weeks ago regarding her husband's physical illnesses and determined that if it continued to deteriorate, he wanted her to terminate this, Young said.

"Initially, I think the plan was a murder-suicide. So, after allegedly killing the husband, she was going to turn the gun on herself but decided she couldn't go through with it," he told reporters.

Young stated that the spouse was aware that the shooting would take place. However, it's unclear how long he was in the hospital.

During the stalemate, police evacuated the staff and patients to nearby rooms. Young stated that the 11th level is for terminally ill patients and applauded his team for carefully escorting them out.

The institution is part of AdventHealth's nine-state medical care system in Altamonte Springs, Florida. "We are devastated by the tragedy that unfolded at the AdventHealth Daytona Beach campus today, and our prayers are with those impacted," the nonprofit healthcare system said in a statement.It appreciated the efforts of the police officers, credited with keeping patients, workers, and visitors safe on Saturday.

No one else was hurt, according to police. Young described the situation as 'tragic' and advised people to seek help. "It just shows that none of us is immune from the trials and tribulations of life," the chief said.

(With inputs from agencies)