Mental health blogger from Cornwall, Beth Matthews, dies after consuming toxic substance purchased online

Beth Mattews, a mental health blogger from Cornwall, passed away after consuming a poisonous substance she purchased online. The 26-year-old from Cornwall died on March 21, 2022, after taking the toxic substance.

After her 'inquested' suicide attempt, Beth suffered a cardiac arrest. Beth was diagnosed with an 'emotionally unstable personality disorder' from an early age, according to BBC.

She took the substance in the name of 'protein powder' and later fainted in front of the healthcare staff. Paramedics reported that Beth Mattews from Devonport High School took the poisonous substance and quickly became ill on the afternoon of March 21.

Authorities had confined her under the Mental Health Act and they moved her to a psychiatric hospital in Stockport.

Beth Mattews' mental health declined after suicide attempt

Sources also say that she has made multiple suicide attempts in the past. In April 2019, she tried to kill herself by jumping off a bridge. However, she failed and incurred several injuries.

A jury of six women and five women heard Beth Mattews' suicide case at South Manchester Coroner's Court. In the opening, the assistant coroner informed them that Beth Mattews' injuries caused significant long-term pain and disability. They also mentioned the 'toxic substance' she bought online that had foreign writing over it.

After suffering from injuries, Beth blogged her recovery on social media and gained thousands of followers on Twitter.

In 2021, her mental health deteriorated further.

Beth's mother Jane said incredible things about her daughter's character and called her 'bright and vivacious.' She loved sailing and was an outstanding sportsperson. According to Jane, she helped people who approached her and touched many lives.

The inquiry will continue for one more week. After that, the jury will take a decision.