/Zee Entertainment UK launches flagship Zee TV with live German subtitles on Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

In a significant move in European broadcasting and streaming, Zee Entertainment UK has launched its flagship Zee TV as a live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The move expands Zee’s global footprint while ensuring viewers enjoy authentic, premium South Asian Entertainment. Now German audiences can stream Zee TV’s latest dramas, reality shows, and family entertainment with live 24/7 German subtitles, making content more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

The German subtitles will enable German-speaking viewers to enjoy Zee TV’s rich storytelling. This innovation sets a new benchmark for FAST streaming, combining cutting-edge translation technology with Zee’s flagship content. Viewers in Germany can access Zee TV exclusively on Samsung TV Plus on channel number 4210.

Zee TV perfectly complements the existing popularity of Zee One and Zee5 in the region, both of which have built a super strong fan base among South Asians and local mainstream audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, including hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals who value quality content.

Despite their willingness to pay for authentic entertainment, access has been limited or fragmented. By offering live streaming directly to viewers, Zee is enabling Gen 2 and Gen 3 of the diaspora to enjoy content without relying on parents for translation.

Amit Goenka, President, International and Digital Businesses, Zee Entertainment, said: “Zee TV Germany is a flagship launch and a defining moment in our global journey to make entertainment truly borderless. This kind of move is not just unprecedented, it’s essential to meet viewers where they are. By going live on Samsung TV Plus with 24/7 German subtitles, we are breaking language barriers and setting a new international benchmark for FAST streaming. As a content and tech media powerhouse, we will continue to reach our audiences in every possible way, accessible and innovative. This is about creating cultural bridges, leading the FAST revolution, and shaping the future of global entertainment with global partners in technology – Samsung.”

Benedict Frey, Country Lead DACH + BeNeLux at Samsung TV Plus, expressed excitement to continue their partnership with Zee Entertainment to grow content offering in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with the launch of flagship Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus. “This addition strengthens our existing portfolio of Zee channels already available on the platform and brings even more premium South Asian entertainment to our customers. Making this content accessible with live German subtitles is a meaningful step in serving diverse audiences across the region and enriching the viewing experience for all,” Frey said.

Hundreds of thousands of followers on Zee TV UK’s social media handles across the three nation reflects the brand’s strong digital presence and loyal fan base. This launch is expected to ignite conversations across Europe and beyond, driving engagement through authentic, legal content.