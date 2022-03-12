YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels worldwide

YouTube has said that it is blocking Russian state-funded media channels globally "effective immediately” while citing a policy barring content that denies, minimises or trivialises well-documented violent events.

Announcing the move on Twitter, YouTube on Friday said that while the change was effective immediately, “we expect our systems to take time to ramp up”.

"Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia's invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally," YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube added that when people search for topics on Russia and Ukraine, "our systems prominently surface authoritative news content in both our Top News and Breaking News shelves, and will continue to as needed."

Also read | White House briefs TikTokers on Ukraine as information war heats up

The US-based video platform had previously blocked the channels, especially Russia Today and Sputnik, across Europe. It had also blocked YouTube ads and paused ad sales in Russia.

Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.

“The blocking by YouTube is nothing but a new turn of an atrocious attack on one of the fundamental principles of a democratic society – that is freedom of the press,” Sputnik said in a statement on Friday.

Also read | Russia legalises piracy, allows patent thefts to counter West sanctions: Report

YouTube declined to specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or whether they ever would be restored.

(With inputs from agencies)