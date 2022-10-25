Wreckage of the sister ship of 17th-century Vesa warship discovered in Sweden

In a rare discovery, Swedish maritime archaeologists have found the wreck of Applet, the long-lost sister ship of Vasa, a 17th-century warship.

The discovery has elated the archaeologists who believe that Applet could provide more answers regarding the history of Swedish ship making.

“With Applet, we can add another key piece of the puzzle in the development of Swedish shipbuilding,” said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Swedish Museum of Wrecks.

Another archeologist added the discovery of the ship will "help us understand how the large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea."

According to the museum, the 225-foot Vasa sunk on its maiden voyage in 1628. The shipbuilder who built Vasa also constructed Applet which was launched a year later.

The archeologists found that the ship had an uncanny resemblance to Vasa. Although most of the ship had been destroyed, the hull was preserved up to the ground deck and parts that had tapered off to the ground showed gunports on two levels.

"Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa," added Hansson.

Notably, Vasa was salvaged from the sea bed in 1961 and has been on display at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm ever since.

In pics - Ruins of hidden 3,400-year-old city found after severe drought in Iraq

As reported by WION, earlier this month, a local Baton Rouge resident in Louisana had also unearthed the wreck of a historical 19th-century ship lying at the seabed of the Mississippi river which has shrunk to record levels due to severe drought across the US Midwest.

“This past Sunday I was out here looking and realized the rest of the shore had washed away and there was an entire ship there. I immediately texted friends and was like, 'holy moly, I think I found a ship, a sunken ship!'" said the man who discovered the ship.

Read more: Louisiana man discovers a 19th-century boat as Mississippi river runs dry

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: