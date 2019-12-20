Won't allow foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong, Macau: Chinese President Xi

President Xi Jinping on Friday said reiterated his stance over foreign interference in its special region, Macau and Hong Kong as he said that it is "entirely China's internal affairs".

Speaking at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to Chinese rule, Xi said, "dealing with these two Special Administrative Regions' (Macau, Hong Kong) affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces.

"I must emphasise, since Hong Kong and Macau’s return to the motherland, dealing with these two Special Administrative Regions' affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces," Xi said.

"We do not let any external forces interfere."

Macau returned to Chinese rule on December 20, 1999, with the same "one country, two systems" formula aimed at ensuring a high degree of autonomy under which Hong Kong is governed.

While protesters in Hong Kong, across the mouth of the Pearl River, are furious about what they see as Beijing's erosion of their freedoms, Macau has seen little dissent.

Beijing denies undermining Hong Kong's autonomy and has repeatedly blamed foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, for stirring up trouble in the financial hub.

Xi swore in new Macau chief executive Ho Iat-seng and his administration, which will run the enclave of several islands for the next five years.

Under a large Chinese flag and a smaller Macau one, Xi shook hands with Ho, who was selected in August by a largely pro-Beijing committee in a similar process to the way Hong Kong's leader is chosen.

(With inputs from agencies)