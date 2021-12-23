With violent crimes on the rise, Philadelphia congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight

During a daylight carjacking in Philadelphia, a congresswoman had her car and possessions snatched from her at gunpoint.

The two robbers took Mary Gay Scanlon's phone and ID. The democrat, however, did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

Also read | Going fur-free: Italy to ban fur farming and shut down all mink farms within six months

Jim Kenney, the city's Democrat mayor, called the robbery, which took place at 14:45 local time (19:45 GMT) on Wednesday, "appalling."

FBI agents are helping to hunt down the attackers.

Scanlon was attacked by two men while on her way back to her car, a 2017 Acura MDX. She was walking alone to her car, after touring FDR park in South Philadelphia, which is part of her congressional district.

Her office said she was there for a work meeting.

Statement from the Office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon on today's incident: pic.twitter.com/fomScnWUXo — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 22, 2021 ×

Suddenly, two armed men with a dark-coloured SUV approached her and demanded her keys and belongings.

Also read | 'Kleptomaniac kitty' plagues town in New Zealand; steals underwear, shoes and drugs

"She's Philly tough so I know she will be ok!" tweeted fellow Democratic Philadelphia Congressman Brendan Boyle.

Wishing my colleague and good friend @RepMGS the very best. She’s Philly tough so I know she will be ok! — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) December 22, 2021 ×

Philadelphia, like many other US cities, has seen an increase in violent crime over the past year.

Watch | WION Wideangle | Gun Violence: The Hidden War

CBS News reports that carjackings in Philadelphia have increased by 80 per cent in 2021. Gunpoint robberies have also increased 27 per cent since 2020 in the City of Brotherly Love.

In Philadelphia this year, there have also been a record 544 homicides, up from 347 across the whole of 2019.