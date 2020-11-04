With radicalism growing, Europe witnesses resurgence of terrorism

We are witnessing the resurgence of terrorism in Europe. It's not just France or Austria that faces the terror threat. Radicalism has been growing around Europe. And European leaders are waking up to the threat posed by political Islam. On Monday, France struck back.

More than 50 Jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda were killed in an airstrike in Mali. France has been fighting a long-drawn battle against extremism in this region

In return, Macron now has a target on his head. Al Qaeda is threatening to attack the French President. It said that killing anyone who insults the Prophet is the right of every Muslim. Islamist extremism has become Europe's reality.



With words 'Islam is a religion in crisis' Emmanuel Macron painted a target on his back. What followed was a major backlash from the Muslim world. Protesters took to the streets.

The Islamic world may have rejected Macron's message but European leaders must take it as a wake-up call. It's a continent that is struggling with growing radicalism.

In 2019, there were 119 attempted attacks in Europe. Out of these, 21 were linked to Jihadist terrorism.

In 2020, the attacks in France and Austria mark a resurgence of terrorism in Europe.

The challenge is collective. The response isn't.

Different European countries are trying to deal with terror threats with their own unique measures. Austria banned foreign funding for the Islamic group in 2015.

Germany made a push to train Imams locally. Italy punished radical Imams. By 2018, it has expelled 16 Imams. Sweden axed government funding to two Muslim organisations. This included a Muslim brotherhood youth group.

Sweden said that the group didn't fulfil the 'democracy requirement' needed for government aid.

Clearly, these limited measures were not enough. Europe needs a united front to challenge Islamism. A front, that can collaborate with international partners.

During his visit to Germany, India Foreign Secretary highlighted the need for greater co-operation against terror networks.



While raising the issue of growing radicalism in Europe he said, "The terrorists are united in purpose and action while we, the victims, are yet to be so"



This is a pivotal moment for Europe. Leaders who pushed for open borders and sat in judgment of other countries that implemented tough measures are learning it the hard way.

They need decisive action and a comprehensive approach.