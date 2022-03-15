WION Climate Summit | Deforestation problems across Asia in particular: COP26 ambassador

UK's COP26 regional ambassador for Asia-Pacific and South Asia Ken O' Flaherty while speaking at the WION Climate Summit said that having net-zero targets is not enough. "It's impossible to say that one country is suffering more than others," he said.

He was a panel member at the first edition of WION's annual Climate Summit the theme of which was 'Climate Calling: The last chance to answer climate emergency'.

"The increasing global temperatures are having devastating on ecosystems and biodiversity worldwide."

He further noted how in recent months the world has seen extreme climate conditions.

"We are also seeing problems around deforestation across Asia in particular. We are seeing coral reefs among increasingly threatened and damaged."

He further highlighted the importance of these coral reefs. Also, he emphasised that the most effective solutions for climate change are nature-based solutions.

Meanwhile, India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways Mr Nitin Gadkari made a big announcement at the summit. He revealed that India's first Hydrogen-powered car was to be unveiled on Wednesday (March 16). The car, made as a pilot project, was kept at his residence, he said.

In his address during the summit, Gadkari said that there was a need to find alternate options for fuels like petrol and diesel.