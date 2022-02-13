Will there be a war over Ukraine from Feb 16? Story so far of Russia-West stand-off  

The fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine have been growing lately. This has led to a stand-off between Russia and the West.

The situation has been turning critical with Russia amassing troops at Ukraine border and also sending troops to Belarus to exert pressure on Ukraine.

Also Read: West will respond decisively if Ukraine invasion occurs, Biden tells Putin

This has led to a war of words between the both sides. Let’s witness the timeline of events in this issue.

The Beginning

On November 10, NATO warns Moscow over taking "aggressive action" after US reports unusual troop movements near the Ukrainian border.

Strong measures if an attack happens

On December 7, US President Joe Biden threatens Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with "strong economic and other measures" if he invades Ukraine.

Russian troops in Belarus

On January 17, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at "thwarting external aggression".

Also Read: Did US submarine enter Russian territorial waters in Pacific?

US says any incursion is 'invasion'

On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response.

Baltic states to help Ukraine

On January 21, ex-Soviet NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania say they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine defend itself.

‘Moscow to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine’

On January 22, Britain claims Moscow is "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" and occupy Ukraine, which Russia dismisses as "disinformation".

‘US whipping up hysteria’

On January 31, Moscow accuses the US of whipping up "hysteria" as Washington says 30,000 Russian troops will be deployed in Belarus near the Ukrainian border by early February.

US sends 3,000 troops

On February 2, the US sends 3,000 troops to fortify NATO forces in Eastern Europe.

Leave Ukraine

On February 11, the White House tell Americans that leave Ukraine within 48 hours as a Russian attack could come at any time.

Attack by February 16

On February 12, US President Joe Biden reportedly told the Western allies during a phone call that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could launch an attack on Ukraine on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies)