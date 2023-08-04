Who is Tanya Chutkan? Jamaica-born hardline judge assigned to Trump's election case

Jamaica-born District Judge Tanya Sue Chutkan is set to preside over the latest case against former United States president Donald Trump for his role in 2020 election interference. Trump is facing a host of charges against him and Chutkan being the Judge of this hearing might add to former President’s problems.

Judge Chutkan, an Obama administration appointee, is considered an old foe of Trump. In 2021, Judge Chutkan rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent his White House records from being given to the Congressional committee for investigation in the Capitol Hill attack.

She rebuked Trump for utilising his executive privilege to hamper the investigation and wrote, “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is nor president”.

Her assignment may worry Trump’s legal team. Over the past two years, the 61-year-old has been known for her harsh sentences for those convicted of participation in the January 6 riots.

Judge Tanya Chutkan: Known for tough Capitol riot sentences

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Chutkan moved to the US to attend George Washington University before moving on to law school at the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a public defender in DC for a decade before joining private law where she specialised in litigation and ‘white-collar criminal defense’.

In 2014, President Barack Obama nominated her to the US District Court for the District of Columbia. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 95-0 vote. In this role, she has seen dozens of people accused of participation in the January 6 riots appear before her.

Of the 31 defendants who have come before her, Judge Chutkan has sentenced every one of them to at least some jail time, according to a Washington Post tally.

In November 2021 ruling, Chutkan described the Capitol Hill attack as an “unprecedented attempt to prevent the lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next that caused property damage, injuries, and death’.

But that case involved only legal questions about court proceedings and did not require her to rule on Trump’s role in the riot.

In December 2021, she imposed the longest sentence at the time for a January 6 rioter – 63 months in jail for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who sprayed Capitol police with a fire extinguisher.

Trump has a history of attacking judges by seeking to portray them as an “Obama judge” or otherwise biased against him, and Judge Chutkan’s background signals a more liberal-leaning outlook.

(With inputs from agencies)

