/Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra sacked as Thailand PM over leaked Cambodia phone call. Know about family ties

A Thailand court on Friday (Aug 29) dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, ruling that her phone call with Cambodia’s former leader breached ethics rules. The ruling has plunged the kingdom into further turmoil. Shinawatra became the country’s youngest prime minister in August 2024 and has served only a year in office.

In the ruling that was passed 6 to 3 by the panel of nine appointed judges, Thailand’s Constitutional Court observed that Paetongtarn “lacks the qualifications and possesses prohibited characteristics”.

What led to Shinawatra's dismissal

The court's verdict is based on the prime minister's leaked telephonic conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The call took place when the two countries were embroiled in a conflict last month. Paetongtarn was heard apologising on the leaked call; she said she attempted to avert a war. The call, however, failed to serve the purpose of averting the conflict, triggering a massive uproar in the country.

In the leaked conversation Paetongtarn could be heard being conciliatory towards Hun Sen over their countries' border dispute. At one point she also criticises one of her own army commanders.

Paetongtarn apologised to the Thai people and tried to justify herself by saying that she was trying to make a diplomatic breakthrough with the Cambodian leader.

Her sacking will now lead to elections to choose the new prime minister for the country.

Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Paetongtarn was Thailand's youngest prime minister and the fifth leader associated with the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by either the military or the judiciary.

She is the youngest child of Thaksin Shinawatra, the 23rd prime minister of the country and niece of the 28th prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra.