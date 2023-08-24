Who is Malka Leifer? Former Orthodox Jewish principal sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sex abuse

Malta Leifer, a former Israeli Jewish principal has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two students at an Orthodox Jewish school in Australia. The 56-year-old teacher was charged with 18 offences of rape and indecently assaulting two female students between 2004 and 2007, Times of Israel reported.

During the lengthy trial on Thursday, Judge Mark Gamble called Leifer's offending "insidious," scaring the two sisters for life. The judge said, "This case is striking for just how vulnerable these victims were, and for the calculating way in which the offender, Mrs Leifer, took callous advantage... for her own perverse sexual gratification."

Wearing a light blue prison jumpsuit, Leifer attended the sentencing via video link from a security prison in Melbourne. The defence lawyer, Ian Hill previously said Leifer denied "all of the criminal conduct alleged by each of the complainants" and that her interactions with the students were "professional."

The Adass Israel School Sex Abuse Scandal:

It all started in 2007 when one of the sisters Dassi Erlich sought counselling for having nightmares and anxiety about the events that occurred when she was in high school. Following this Erlich's counsellor contacted the school and the teacher in Melbourne, who was convinced that there had been "clearly sexual behaviour" by Leifer and some boundaries had been crossed.

The dual Israeli-Australian citizen denied all allegations. Leifer, however, fled to her native country Israel with four of her kids, when rumours of her crimes started swirling around, halting her extradition across over 70 hearings.

In 2021, she was hauled back to Australia and was found guilty on 18 of 27 charges of sex abuse against sister Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper. Furthermore, a jury acquitted Leifer of sexually assaulting a third sister, Nicole Meyer.

As per the judge, Leifer must serve 11 and half years in prison before she can be considered for early release. As soon as she is released from Victoria State Prison, she will be deported to Israel.

The judge gave her 2,069 days off the sentence for the time already time served in custody in Australia and Israel.

Gamble read the statement of Elly Sapper, the other sister, who claimed that the abuse had left her feeling utterly broken, ashamed and haunted by the flashbacks. "She continues to blame herself for allowing Ms Leifer to love her. She feels ashamed for not stopping the abuse at the time."

(With inputs from agencies)

