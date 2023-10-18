Who is Jim Jordan? Ohio Rep lacks enough votes on first House Speaker round. Know his early life & career

US Republican Jim Jordan lost his first vote in his bid to become US House of Representatives Speaker after he recieved "unexpected" opposition from his party members, BBC reported.

Despite intense lobbying, the right-wing Ohio Congressman was short of the 217 needed to win the job, as 20 of his fellow Republicans voted against him. For now, the Trump ally has abandoned plans for another vote until Wednesday morning.

Republicans who refused to choose Jordan voted for Kevin Mc Carthy or picked other candidates. The Congress' lower chambers have had no Speaker since McCarthy was ousted two weeks ago in a ring-wing revolt. The speakership is second-in-line to the US presidency after the vice president.

The Democratic nominee, Hakeem Jeffries earned 212 more votes than Jordan, but since Republicans control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin, the votes weren't enough to claim victory.

Here's all you should know about Jim Jordan:

Early life:

James Daniel Jordan was born on 17 February 1946 in Troy, Ohio. Jordan was also once a wrestling champion when he was studying at the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics. Jordan during his college days won the wrestling championship twice. He even tied for the Olympics but failed for the Olympic team in freestyle wrestling.

Jordan was appointed as an assistant coach with the Ohio State University under the wrestling program from 1987 to 1995.

In 1994, Jordan was elected to the House of Representatives in November and represented the 85th Ohio House district for three terms. Later in 2000, Jordan was elected to the Ohio Senate over independent candidate Jack Kafeenberger with 88 per cent of the votes.

Jordan's Trump connection:

The Ohio Congressman has always been a stalwart supporter and close ally of former US president Donald Trump.

During Trump's presidency, Jordan staged a sit-in to prevent his impeachment and he even discredited investigations into Russian interference.

Trump's endorsement for Ohio Rep came hours after Representative Troy E Nehls wrote on X, "Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House."

After the decision in the Ohio Congress, Jordan has now vowed to "keep working" and expressed his confidence that he would ultimately emerge victorious.

(With inputs from agencies)

