Who is Huw Edwards, BBC presenter at centre of sex photo controversy?

Huw Edwards, a well-known news anchor at the BBC, has been named in the explicit photo controversy. He has already been suspended due to allegations that he paid for sexually explicit images from a teenager. His wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement Wednesday revealing that Edwards is currently receiving in-patient hospital care for serious mental health issues. Vicky mentioned that he intends to respond to the stories once he is well enough to do so.

She also requested privacy for their family and mentioned that Edwards was informed of the allegations last Thursday.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards is a journalist who has been associated with BBC for many years. He is often referred to as the "face of historic events" due to his role as a newsreader and presenter for major events and significant moments in British history.

Born on August 18, 1961, in Bridgend, Wales, Huw Edwards joined the BBC in 1984 as a news trainee and quickly rose through the ranks. He became a regular presenter on BBC News and has since become one of the most recognisable and respected newsreaders in the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Alarming warning from WHO: Bird flu poses increased risk of adapting to humans

Huw Edwards is also known for his calm and authoritative delivery style, which has made him a trusted figure in broadcasting. He has covered numerous important events, including elections, royal weddings, state funerals, and major national and international news stories.

In addition to news reading, Huw Edwards has presented several BBC programmes, including the documentary series "The Story of Wales." He has also been involved in the coverage of significant events such as the Olympic Games and the Proms, a renowned classical music festival in the UK.

Also Read | India backs Pakistan’s resolution at UN condemning Quran burning protests

Most recently before the sex scandal row, Huw Edwards was a prominent figure on the BBC, serving as the main presenter of the BBC News at Ten, the network's flagship evening news programme. It included the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as they were known at the time) in 2011, the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (2021), the Queen's Diamond and Platinum Jubilee (2012 and 2022) and the coronation of King Charles (2023).

His extensive experience and authoritative presence have made him a familiar face to many viewers, especially during significant historical moments.

Huw Edwards was among the highest earners at the BBC. In 2017, when the BBC was required by the parliament to disclose the salaries of its top presenters, it was revealed that Edwards earned £550,000 ($716,023). Due to public scrutiny over the BBC's expenditure on talent and the gender pay gap among its stars, Edwards decided to take a pay cut.

Watch | Kenya on the boil as protests erupt against tax hikes × Currently, six years later, his salary stands at £435,000 ($566,254), BBC reported. In a cameo appearance in the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall," Edwards played himself, presenting a BBC News report on a fictional attack on the British intelligence service MI6.

During an interview with BBC Radio Cymru in 2021, Edwards hinted that his tenure as the BBC's chief news anchor may be coming to an end due to the demands of the role.

"The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job," he said. "But I don't think I'll be doing that for long… I think it's fair for the viewers to get a change." WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×