American-Lebanese man Hadi Matar , who stabbed award-winning writer Salman Rushdie, was found guilty on Friday (May 16) of attempting to kill the “Satanic Verses” author.

The court sentenced Matar to 25 years in prison, the maximum for an attempt to murder. The 27-year-old was convicted in February for stabbing Rushdie on stage during a 2022 lecture in western New York.

The brutal attack left the popular author blind in one eye and seriously injured as he was stabbed over a dozen times in the head and torso.

Matar, 27, holds dual United States and Lebanese citizenship and attacked Rushdie after being motivated by a 2006 speech in which a Hezbollah leader endorsed a decades-old fatwa.

Iran's then-leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against the writer in 1989, calling for his death over supposed blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses”. Khomeini claimed the book insulted Islam and announced a $2.8 million bounty for killing Rushdie.

In 2022, Matar attacked Rushdie on the Chautauqua Institution’s stage when the author was being introduced to the audience. He stabbed the Indian-born British-American author multiple times in the head, neck and torso.

Days after the stabbing, Matar told The New York Post in a jailhouse interview that he attacked Rushdie because he’s “someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.” He had travelled from his home in New Jersey after seeing the advertisement for the event, where Rushdie was going to be present, because he disliked him.

The brutal stabbing incident left Rushdie with life-threatening injuries, due to which he was blinded in his right eye and sustained damage to his liver and intestines, which required surgery and months of recovery.

Matar was also found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree for stabbing Henry Reese, who was also present on the stage with Rushdie for conducting the talks. Reese is the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, a non-profit organisation that helps exiled writers.