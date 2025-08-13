/Who is Aaron Lukas? Acting Director of National Intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday (May 22), paving the way for veteran intelligence officer Aaron Lukas to step into one of Washington’s top national security roles. Lukas, who currently serves as Gabbard’s Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will take over as Acting Director of National Intelligence following her departure, according to President Donald Trump. Trump wrote, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.” Gabbard is set to leave office on June 30.

Here's what you need to know about the Acting Director of National Intelligence chief

Aaron Lukas is a veteran CIA officer

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According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Lukas spent more than 20 years with the Central Intelligence Agency, serving as both an analyst and a clandestine operations officer. During his career, he was deployed across multiple regions worldwide. While joining the ODNI as PDDNI, Lukas said, “As someone who has spent most of my career serving on the front lines of intelligence, I understand firsthand our challenges as a community and the threats we face abroad.” Welcoming him to the role in 2025, Gabbard said Lukas understood ‘nearly every aspect of intelligence work’.

Lukas served during Trump’s first administration

Before becoming Acting DNI, Lukas held several senior national security roles during Trump’s first administration. He worked as chief of staff at the ODNI under former acting DNI Richard Grenell and later served as Deputy Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council.

He studied at Texas A&M and GWU

Born in Arkansas, Lukas graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1993. He later earned a Master of Arts in international affairs from George Washington University in 1997.

Aaron Lukas is married to Carrie Lukas

Lukas is married to Carrie Lukas, a policy expert who previously worked at the Cato Institute and the House Republican Policy Committee on Capitol Hill. Carrie graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Kennedy School. She also writes for Forbes and National Review. She currently heads the Independent Women’s Forum and is the author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Women, Sex, and Feminism, as well as coauthor of Liberty Is No War on Women.

Aaron and Carrie Lukas have five children