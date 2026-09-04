White House unveils MAGA-themed video games promoting deportation agenda

The White House released a website featuring retro, arcade-style video games reimagined with a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) theme. The online platform allows users to engage in gameplay focused on building a border wall and deporting undocumented migrants.

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The collection includes several titles inspired by classic arcade mechanics.

Rio Run

A variation of the game Snake, featuring a digital avatar of US border czar Tom Homan chasing migrants of varying skin colors along the Rio Grande.

Build the Wall

A block-stacking game modelled after Tetris, accompanied by instructions urging players to "protect the border from the coming horde".

Trump Accounts Game

A game centred on collecting nets to deposit funds into "Trump accounts," which represent $1,000 investment accounts set up for children born between 2025 and 2028.

To promote the launch, the White House account on X posted a promotional video using a modified "MAGA" logo styled after the video game manufacturer Sega. The post contained the caption: "CAN'T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account".

In an official statement, the White House defended the initiative, framing it as an innovative strategy to communicate President Donald Trump's achievements. Officials stated the goal was to showcase a contrast between a "culture of fun and winning" and the "dark socialist vision" of the Democratic Party.

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