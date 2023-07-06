White House staffers could be drug-tested amid spotlight on Hunter Biden over 'cocaine' row

A white powder found in a work area of the West Wing of the White House is confirmed to be cocaine. The question of who brought cocaine into the White House and how it entered what is often deemed as one of the most-secured spots on the planet has made people curious.

The White House press secretary has said that all staffers would be tested if needed.

The West Wing houses the Oval Office and also the offices of some of the top aides to the president and support staff. According to a report in CBS News, the substance was found in a zip-close bag near an entrance where visitors are directed to leave their phones.

Now a former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has reacted to the incident and said that there is no chance that anybody other than a family member could have brought that cocaine into the White House.

"There's absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those," former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, during a routine press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden was informed of the incident and asserted that the area where the cocaine was discovered is "heavily travelled" by visitors.

"When it comes to visitors to the West Wing, they come for many reasons, obviously we do have West Wing tours that occur here on campus," she said, adding tours took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The US Secret Service is currently leading a review of how the cocaine got into the West Wing, law enforcement officials told the media. White House cocaine row: Trump, DeSantis react Immediately after the discovery of cocaine prompted an evacuation of the White House, the chatter on and off the internet pointed the fingers of suspicions at Hunter Biden, one of the sons of US President Joe Biden.

Former US President and Republican front-runner for the 2024 US elections Donald Trump launched an all-out attack against the cocaine row.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small', and it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, and the story will vanish," added Trump in his angry tirade on the matter.

Republican 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis also took a dig at the discovery of cocaine in the White House and told Outkick host Tomi Lahren: "I have long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought."

Hunter Biden has opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in his memoir Beautiful Things, stating that at one point of time in his life, he was "smoking crack every 15 minutes".

