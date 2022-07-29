What is herpesvirus? Experts 'powerless' as deadly virus stalks Zurich zoo, kills 3 Asian elephants

Experts are stumped and "powerless" as three Asian elephants died in a month after a deadly virus swept through Zurich's zoo. Experts said that they don't know how to stop the spread of a virus.

Last Saturday, a five-year-old elephant cow, Ruwani, died after succumbing to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) or Elephantid betaherpesvirus 1. It is a type of herpesvirus, which can cause a highly fatal hemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants.

Apart from Ruwani, two more elephants also died. At the end of June, the first one to fall victim was a two-year-old bull Umesh. Just days after that, his eight-year-old sister Omysha also died.

When infected with the virus, the young Asian elephants suffer internal bleeding and organ failure.

Experts have also noted that the herpesvirus lies latent in nearly all elephants — both in the wild and in captivity. In some cases, the virus suddenly becomes deadly and kills its victims.

Currently, the zoo in Switzerland's largest city now has only five elephants.

Zoo curator Pascal Marty told AFP that in captivity, this virus is "the main cause of death for elephants between two and eight years."

Marty also said: "We still don't know why it happens and when it happens."

In a statement, zoo director Severin Dressen said: "It is particularly frustrating that we are powerless against this virus, despite the best veterinary care through the university animal hospital in Zurich."

Notably, there is no vaccine. Antivirals exist but exp[erts have noted that they are not very efficient.

