/Israeli commandos set to board and stop Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound 50-ship aid flotilla

Israeli naval commandos are set to board climate activist Greta Thunberg's aid flotilla of 50 ships as it nears Gaza. The ships are expected to reach Gaza on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish people across the globe. The flotilla, which is flanked by Spanish and Italian ships for security purposes, will attempt to break the naval blockade raised by Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas which started on October 7, 2023. This would be the second such attempt by aid ships to break the naval blockade around Gaza.

Israeli commandos prepare for Greta aid flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla, with 50 ships, set sail on August 31 from Spain and is nearing Port Said off the Egyptian coast. It was attacked by drones last week in international waters, after which Spanish and Italian warships accompanied it to help with rescue and safety. The flotilla is boarded by many activists apart from Thunberg, along with lawyers, parliamentarians as well as David Adler - a Jew and former adviser to the US senator Bernie Sanders.

“I joined this flotilla just like any other delegate — to defend humanity, before it is too late. But on Yom Kippur, I am reminded that I am also here because my Jewish heritage demands it,” Adler, a former adviser to the US senator Bernie Sanders, wrote on X on Tuesday.

Why is Israel blocking Global Sumud Flotilla?