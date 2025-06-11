/Western culture, unhygienic or un-Islamic: Why Iran is imposing ban on dog ownership

Iran is gradually imposing restrictions on dog ownership in the Islamic state and discouraging public pet activity by banning the walking of animals on the streets. So far, at least 25 cities across the country have been impacted by the latest ban. Although there is no such legislation in the country to ban dog ownership, Iranian authorities are using penal provisions of the country and religious-cultural rationale to do so.

The measure was first imposed in Tehran in 2019 and has now become a trend nationwide.

Judicial officials in Iran have also justified the move, citing hygiene, safety, morality, and social order. The Iranian state has long shown discomfort with the idea of owning a dog as a pet, as it considers it a Western culture.

This is in continuation of the post-1979 Islamic regime’s efforts to suppress behaviours seen as un-Islamic or foreign in origin, as reported by the news agency AFP.

How Iran is imposing the ban

In past weeks, judicial officials in cities across Iran have imposed fresh restrictions against dog walking.

The cities where the ban was imposed are: Ilam, Kermanshah, Hamadan, Kerman, Boroujerd, Robat Karim, Lavasanat, Golestan, Kashmar, and Khalkhal, among others.

Public prosecutor Mohammad Mousavian announced in the Iranian city of Isfahan that the act of walking a dog is considered a violation of “public rights” and that it jeopardises the “health, comfort, and peace of citizens.”

The prosecutor said that all forms of dog walking — whether in public areas, parks, or inside private vehicles — are now banned.

“Any form of dog walking in the city — whether in parks, public spaces, or vehicles — is prohibited and will be dealt with seriously,” he said.

Not only this, authorities have also said that “offenders will face consequences if they are seen walking dogs in parks, public spaces, or carrying them on their vehicles.”