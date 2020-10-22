Watch | Netizens go gaga after Kamala Harris dances in rain in Florida rally

Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris shook a leg in a Florida rally and the video of dancing immediately got viral with users commenting it "might be the best thing on internet today".

In the video that was shared by The Recount, Harris was seen dancing as she was in a stage, holding an umbrella amid a downpour. The video has been viewed over 2.2 million times and has been liked by more than 12,000 people.

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Recently, President Donald Trump was also seen dancing during his campaigning and social media users are calling for competition between Trump and Harris.

Harris also shared an image of her address amid rains in Florida, the caption of which read: "Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one".

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Here are some reactions to the Harris' dancing video.

This video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain might be the best thing you'll see on the internet today pic.twitter.com/435Jw99RUX — Mitali Modi (@mmtexas) October 19, 2020

I like candidates with rhythm...

I like candidates with rhythm...

💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/6ggtj26O2c — La Mosca de Pence 😷 🦟 👠💄 (@mmtexas) October 19, 2020

Your love of life is contagious. Thank you for this. I saw the video of you dancing and it made me forget about trump the whole time. I may have to run it on a loop for a couple weeks bc he is going all out to be as crazy as he can be. Biden/Harris 2020. I voted and tracked it! — fiona (@gottabethisyear) October 19, 2020

This is how you win Florida pic.twitter.com/kJiTDym50P — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Harris asked voters in Orlando, Florida to cast their ballot early to put the US "back on the right track".

She also hit out at Trump, describing his handling of Covid-19 pandemic is "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of America."

Harris, who earlier was in the race from Democrats for a presidential nomination, is the first African American woman who has been nominated for the vice presidency in the US.

