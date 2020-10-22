Watch | Netizens go gaga after Kamala Harris dances in rain in Florida rally

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 22, 2020, 11.56 AM(IST)

Kamala Harris (Courtesy: Kamala Harris) Photograph:( Twitter )

Harris was seen dancing as she was in a stage, holding an umbrella amid a downpour

Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris shook a leg in a Florida rally and the video of dancing immediately got viral with users commenting it "might be the best thing on internet today".

In the video that was shared by The Recount, Harris was seen dancing as she was in a stage, holding an umbrella amid a downpour. The video has been viewed over 2.2 million times and has been liked by more than 12,000 people.

Recently, President Donald Trump was also seen dancing during his campaigning and social media users are calling for competition between Trump and Harris. 

Harris also shared an image of her address amid rains in Florida, the caption of which read: "Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one".

Here are some reactions to the Harris' dancing video.

Meanwhile, Harris asked voters in Orlando, Florida to cast their ballot early to put the US "back on the right track".

She also hit out at Trump, describing his handling of Covid-19 pandemic is "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of America."

Harris, who earlier was in the race from Democrats for a presidential nomination, is the first African American woman who has been nominated for the vice presidency in the US. 
 

