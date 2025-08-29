/WATCH: Ukraine's largest navy ship hit by Russian drone attack, sinks, several injured

Us President Donald Trump's recent effort to strike a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine failed to yield any results. Both the countries have continued to launch military attacks on each other with latest being a drone strike by Moscow on Ukrainian navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The largest ship commissioned by Kyiv in over a decade, has sunk by the strike, said Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday.

The vessel designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance was hit in the Danube River delta, part of which lies in Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to Russia Today.

The Russian state-owned news agency TASS said this was the first successful use of a sea drone strike on a Ukrainian Navy vessel, which was a Laguna-class, medium-sized ship.

The news of the vessel being hit was also confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities. However, they did not say how the attack was carried out. Neither did the officials name the vessel or provide details about its status.

"Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues," said Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk to the Kyiv Independent.

One crew member was killed in the attack while several others were injured, reported the Ukrainian media outlet Kiev Independent citing a Ukrainian Navy spokesperson.

About the Vessel