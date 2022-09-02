Watch: Two quakes strike European nation Liechtenstein during earthquake debate in Parliament

Edited By: Anamica Singh
Liechtenstein Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:09 PM(IST)

The second quake hit a few seconds later, a stronger one that shook the building and cameras and led to the proceedings being adjourned. Photograph:( Twitter )

The first quake struck right after lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country were high. She smiled and continued.

The leaders of Liechtenstein, a small European nation between Austria and Switzerland, were in for a surprise when two earthquakes struck just as they were holding discussions over quake insurance.

Speaker Albert Frick said, "This is getting a bit much, you never know if there'll be aftershocks," he said, announcing a 15-minute recess.

Authorities later said that the quake measured 3.9 on the Richter scale.

 

