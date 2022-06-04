Watch | Passenger jet near-misses ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine

In a terrifying video that has gone viral on the internet, a passenger airliner narrowly averted being attacked by a missile launched from a Chinese submarine. The footage was apparently shot from a Cathay Pacific Boeing 777. On the other hand, Cathay Pacific stated that no such incident occurred.

A Boeing 777 operated by Cathay Pacific airline was travelling over the South China Sea when the crew received a message from air traffic control asking them to 'turn left 90 degrees quickly!' According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter.

The plane was apparently flying over the South China Sea when it had to change course to evade a JL-3 missile launched from a Chinese military type 094 nuclear submarine.

A fellow Airline Pilot friend just sent me this from one of his colleagues at a foreign airline. They were over the South China Sea & were issued a last-minute hectic call from ATC: “turn left 90 degrees immediately!!” Chinese sea launched ballistic missile from a PLAN Submarine! pic.twitter.com/Zf1lf1zCu3 — Captain Overnight (@jchovernut) May 24, 2022 ×

Submarine and sub-surface systems analyst H. I. Sutton, who claimed the clip "looks realistic," believes it is genuine.

After rippling up through the waves and disappearing into the sky, the footage shows what appears to be a missile soaring above the clouds.



