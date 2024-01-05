LIVE TV
Watch: New Zealand's youngest MP in 170 yrs performs Māori haka in parliament speech

WellingtonUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
main img

File photo of Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke. (Image source: STUFF) Photograph:(Others)

Born in 2002, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has been representing the Te Pāti Māori also known as the Māori Party as an MP since last year's New Zealand general election.

Twenty-one-year-old Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest lawmaker in New Zealand in 170 years, performed haka in her parliament speech last month. The video of this cultural performance has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral. In her maiden speech, Maipi-Clarke said, "I will die for you ... but I will [also] live for you."

“I truly feel like I’ve already said my maiden speech outside the steps of Parliament last year, for the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana," she said, adding she dedicated that speech to her grandparents. "However, this speech today ... is dedicated to all our children," she told parliament in December.

At the opening of the speech, she performed Māori haka, the war dance of the Māori people in New Zealand. 

Here's a look at the video:

Who is Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke?

Born in 2002, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has been representing the Te Pāti Māori also known as the Māori Party as an MP since last year's New Zealand general election. She is the youngest lawmaker since James Stuart, who was elected in 1853 at the age of 20.

Her grandfather, Taitimu Maipi, was a member of the Māori activist group Nga Tamatoa. According to a report by the NZ Herald, her great, great, great grandfather was New Zealand's first Māori minister in parliament.

“Hooki mai too mokopuna kia koe. My great x4 grandfather, Wiremu Katene, first Maaori Minister in Parliament. My first stop taaku kaitiaki i roto i teenei whare,” she said in a post on Instagram last year.

