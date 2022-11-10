UN chief Guterres realises he was giving wrong speech at COP27

Amid climate change worries, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a rather comical moment at the COP27 summit when he accidentally started delivering the wrong speech. When he realised what he was saying didn't actually target the present crowd, he chuckled and started all over again.

Guterres was supposed to give the opening address at a session with former US Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

"The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account," Guterres said reading off his written speech. He then paused to reflect on what he was reading and shuffled through the pages.

"I think that I was given the wrong speech," Guterres laughed as did the crowd.

Guterres then informed the crowd that he is due to address a group of young people after the current address and the speech that he had been reading was meant for them.

"There was a small confusion, I apologise."

Guterres was then given the correct speech as the crowd applauded.

The 27th conference of the COP27 is currently on in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh where leaders of various countries have gathered to raise the issue of climate change and global warming. Climate finance remains the top agenda at the summit. The issue of climate change affecting poorer countries was also taken up.

China said that it was willing to support a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage brought on by climate change. Meanwhile, the UK said that it would allow vulnerable countries affected by climate change to defer debt repayments.

