/WATCH | Iran stages mock Trump execution, burns US leaders’ banner after Republican midterm defeat

Iran has turned its streets into a stage for anti-American demonstrations, with a mock execution of US President Donald Trump and the burning of a giant banner featuring top US and Israeli leaders drawing attention in Tehran. The displays come days after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 US midterm elections, dealing a major blow to Trump’s Republican Party.

The demonstrations have added to the political messaging coming out of Tehran as uncertainty grows over whether Washington could resume military strikes against Iran.

Trump portrayed behind bars, mock execution staged

In one of the displays, actors portrayed Trump as a prisoner behind bars, with a performance depicting the US president being taken to the gallows. The scenes were staged at Tajrish Square in Tehran, where crowds gathered to watch.

The installation followed an earlier display on October 21, when an actor wearing a Trump mask was seen inside a mock prison cell. Another billboard raised in central Tehran carried the English-language message: "We will kill Trump".

The imagery reflects Tehran's increasingly hostile rhetoric towards the US president amid the ongoing conflict.

Trump, Vance and Netanyahu banner set ablaze

On Wednesday, thousands of pro-government demonstrators gathered at Tehran's Enghelab Square to mark the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover. Protesters burned a large banner depicting Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. American and Israeli flags were also set on fire as crowds chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf linked the US election outcome to opposition to the war, writing on X: "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message."

Midterm setback and uncertainty over fresh strikes

Trump has acknowledged that the eight-month US-Israel war on Iran, along with rising fuel prices and inflation, contributed to Republican losses. However, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei dismissed suggestions that the election results would change Washington's approach towards Tehran.