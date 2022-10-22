Watch: Former Chinese president Hu Jintao abruptly escorted out of Communist Party Congress

On Saturday amid the closing ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in China, former president Hu Jintao, who was reportedly sitting next to incumbent president Xi Jinping, was unexpectedly escorted out of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, said reports.

The 79-year-old and Xi’s immediate predecessor was reportedly seated on the current president’s left and was abruptly escorted out by two stewards. Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, who was reportedly sitting on the right of the former president, was seen giving Hu’s folder to one of the stewards escorting him out.



Drama in China as former president Hu Jintao is escorted out of the closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/AzsqUJWuFx — Dan Banik (@danbanik) October 22, 2022 ×



According to a report by Reuters, Hu looked distressed and appeared to resist leaving and even turned back to his seat at one point. While being escorted out of the hall, he was also seen having a brief exchange with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang (seated on the current president’s right) on the shoulder.

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of the Chinese communist party's once-in-five-years congress, which is a week-long session that opened last Sunday where the party’s constitution is amended.

