Watch | Celebrations erupt in Iran after Trump announces Khamenei’s death in US–Israeli strikes

Following reports of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a US–Israeli strike, the Islamic Republic erupted in joy as scenes of celebration broke out across the country. Despite a massive internet blackout and a heavy security presence, the atmosphere in several major cities shifted from fear to defiance, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Witnesses said on Saturday that loud cheers echoed across parts of Tehran, with residents taking to their windows to applaud and play celebratory music after reports of Khamenei's death. The celebrations began shortly after 11 pm (1930 GMT), according to multiple witnesses and audio recordings.

Announcing the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader in a social media post, US President Donald Trump said, "Death of Khamenei gives Iranians the 'greatest chance' to 'take back their country.'"

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead," Trump added on his Truth Social network.

Trump further stated that the US operation in Iran would continue as long as necessary:

"The country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our objective."

On Saturday, the United States and Israel jointly struck targets across Iran following the failure of recent nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israel and American bases across West Asia. Tehran launched missiles toward the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

The US–Israel strikes and Iranian counterstrikes triggered fears of the conflict spiralling into a regional war, as several countries in West Asia came under attack. Missile exchanges between the two sides continued, leading to widespread airspace closures and flight disruptions across the region.

