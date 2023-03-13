Vietnam gears up to welcome 100 millionth citizen in April, calls it a 'proud landmark'

Vietnam is gearing up to celebrate the birth of its 100 millionth citizen next month with a publicity campaign to highlight the benefits of population expansion on the economy, according to a report from Vietnam News Agency on Sunday (March 12).

Vietnam was the 15th most populated nation in the world as of April 2022, according to the General Statistical Office, and one of the three most populous in Southeast Asia, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The statistics agency stated that Vietnam views the birth of its 100 millionth citizen as "a proud landmark," along with initiatives to encourage economic and investment growth, in enhancing the country's reputation within the world community.

To celebrate the birth of the 100 millionth citizen, the government has scheduled a parade and a meeting ceremony for mid-April.

Up until the early 1960s, the total fertility rate—the number of children a Vietnamese woman has in her lifetime—was between six and seven. According to the UN Fund for Population Activities, it decreased to 4.8 in 1979 and subsequently kept declining, reaching the replacement level fertility of approximately two since 2006.

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) estimates that as of April 1, 2022, there were 99.2 million people living in Vietnam.

Mid-April will see the birth of Vietnam's 100 millionth citizen, making it one of three nations in Southeast Asia and one of just 15 nations in the world with a population of 100 million or more.