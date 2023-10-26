Video: Israel uses unicorns to ensure safety of children amid war with Hamas

Israeli foreign ministry released an animation video in a bid to reassure parents that it will do anything to safeguard all the children amidst an upsurge in violence in Israel after Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly onslaught.

The short video, showcasing unicorns, was published on the YouTube channel of the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry on Oct 11, with a caption that read, ''We know your child cannot read this. We have an important message to tell you as parents. 40 infants were murdered in Israel by the Hamas terrorists (ISIS). Just as you would do everything for your child, we will do everything to protect ours. Now hug your baby and stand with us.''

Israel carried out massive strikes in retaliation against Hamas after an attack on Israeli communities by the Palestinian militant group claimed the lives of around 1,400 people. ×

Gaza's health ministry on Wednesday (October 25) said that more than 6,500 Palestinians had been killed in the airstrikes.

Hamas says 50 hostages killed in Israeli raids

Hamas' armed wing on Thursday (Oct 26) claimed that "almost 50" Israeli hostages held captive by the militant group were killed after Israel began its counter-offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel, as per news agency AFP reports.

"We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority."

As per the Israeli government, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE