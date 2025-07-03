US to transfer B-2 bombers, 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs to Israel? New proposal after warning to Yemen, Iran sparks speculations

US lawmakers have proposed that US President Donald Trump be authorised to transfer B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs to Israel if Iran is found to still be developing a nuclear weapons. This comes days after the US attacked Iran’s three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan with 14 B-2 bunker buster bombs. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. have proposed an act called the Bunker Buster Act that will allow the POTUS to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon." A ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel after more than a week of hightened tensions during which both countries launched missiles and attacked each other. While Israel was first to launch the preemptive attack targeting Iranian nuclear sites, Iran said it has the right to respond. The tensions came to a halt after US strikes and Iran's retaliation on America's base in Qatar. As of 2024, the U.S. had 19 B-2s in operation. It does not transfer custody of its B-2 stealth bombers to any of its allies.

"Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, and one of America’s top enemies, can never have a nuclear weapon. That’s why I strongly supported our military actions earlier this month. Iran has killed scores of Americans, including our service members, and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel. Israel must be able to defend herself against Iran, and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities," Gottheimer said in a statement. "This bill gives the President the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training they need to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place," said Lawler.

Israel hints at attack on Yemen using B2 bombers

The proposal is significant as it comes after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested that B-2 bombers be sent to Yemen after Houthi strike on Israel. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also said that the Houthis would face the same fate as Iran if they continued to target Israel. “We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear,” Huckabee posted on X. "Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!" he added. Katz said in a statement, “The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran…After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel — that hand will be cut off."

Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog