US to impose 'further costs' on Iran for crackdown on Amini protests: Biden

In response to Iran's brutal crackdown on protests spurred by Mahsa Amini's death, the United States would impose "further costs," President Joe Biden said, prompting Iran to call the United States "hypocritical" on Tuesday.

Amini, 22, was declared dead on September 16, just a few days after the infamous morality police had jailed the Iranian Kurd for allegedly breaking the law mandating women to dress modestly and wear hijabs.

The greatest wave of protests to hit Iran in three years, as well as a response by the authorities that resulted in hundreds of protestors being killed and more than 1,000 being detained, were spurred by outrage over her death.

In a statement, Biden stated that "this week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely."

Biden expressed "grave concern" about reports of the escalating crackdown on protestors and asserted that Washington supported "all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery."

Following the use of tear gas and paintball guns by Iranian riot police against hundreds of students shouting "woman, life, liberty" on Sunday night at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, rights organisations expressed grave concern. Video footage also showed detainees being taken away with fabric hoods covering their heads.

The US president made no mention of any potential penalties against Iran, which is currently the target of punishing US economic measures partly because of its contentious nuclear programme.

Iran called the US president's use of human rights as justification for further punitive measures "hypocritical."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top leader of Iran, had Monday accused his country's bitter enemies Israel and the United States of inciting the demonstrations.

With the aid of certain treacherous Iranians overseas, the riots "were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents," Khomeini said.

Diplomatic efforts to resurrect a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and foreign nations have been overshadowed by the turmoil after they came near to success in recent months before stalling once more.

(with inputs from agencies)

