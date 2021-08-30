US successfully evacuated all Afghan employees from the Kabul embassy

The United States has evacuated all local Afghan staffers at its embassy in Kabul, as well as their families, ABC News reports, citing an internal report.

As of 00:30 GMT on Sunday, a total of 2,800 Afghans had left the capital city's airport, with no evacuees remaining at Kabul airport awaiting processing, according to an internal report.

According to The Hill, an internal State Department cable sent out last week stated that local Afghan embassy staffers were "deeply disheartened" by US evacuation operations.

The cable relayed reports of Taliban fighters harassing, spitting on, and cursing staffers at checkpoints.

"Our local staff and their families have faced hardship, pain, and loss as a result of their commitment to collaborating with us to create a better future for all Afghans.

Because of this, we have a special commitment to them, "according to a State Department spokesperson.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the United States and its partner countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of their citizens and at-risk Afghans travelling outside of Afghanistan.

Since August 14, the United States has evacuated or assisted in the evacuation of approximately 114,400 people.

Approximately 120,000 people have been relocated in the United States since the end of July.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the US will work with the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

"The President directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the US military presence ends," Psaki said at a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)