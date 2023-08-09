US: Secret Service told Biden the person's name who brought cocaine into White House, says report

The US Secret Service has told President Joe Biden the name of the person who brought cocaine into the White House last month, according to a report by Soldier of Fortune last Sunday (August 6). A white substance was discovered in the White House library on July 2. An investigation was launched and a preliminary field test conducted on this substance yielded positive results for cocaine.

The investigation was closed on July 13 due to lack of evidence.

'Biden knows who the person is'

However, citing three security sources, the Soldier of Fortune report said that investigators are aware of who brought cocaine (into the White House) and so does President Biden. “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is," one of the sources told the magazine.

The magazine directly messaged Biden about the claims. "Three trusted sources tell me the Secret Service gave you the name of the person who brought the cocaine into the Executive Mansion. Is this true; and if so, can you please confirm the name? If you know the name and are not revealing it, please explain why," the magazine's publisher Susan Katz Keating messaged Biden.

However, the message bounced back as undelivered, the report added.

WION cannot independently verify the claims of the mentioned magazine.

When cocaine was found inside the White House premises, observers speculated the drug belonged to President Biden's son Hunter, the report said. However, another security source told the magazine, “It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter.”

On July 7, Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to provide “a staff-level briefing” on the cocaine issue.

The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history. According to a senior law-enforcement official, the cocaine was found in a storage facility that is “routinely used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones,” Comrer said in his letter to Cheatle.

"This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," the letter also said.

